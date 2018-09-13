JPMorgan Funds Ireland ICAV
JPPXJIC:ID
1,065.42
USD
6.18
0.58%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1,047.30 - 1,169.98
1年トータルリターン
0.02%
年初来リターン
-5.13%
前日終値
1,059.24
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
1,065.42
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/13/2018)
5.336
設定日
04/26/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MICHAEL LOEFFLER "MIKE" / NICHOLAS D'ERAMO
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
JPMorgan Funds Ireland ICAV - Pacific ex-Japan Equity Index Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to track the performance of the Index. The Fund invests in large and mid-capitalization stocks issued by issuers in four of the five developed market countries in the Pacific region (excluding Japan), which are Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.
住所Registered Office:
JP Morgan House
IFSC
Dublin 1
Ireland
電話番号-