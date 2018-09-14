JPMorgan Fund ICVC - JPM UK
JPPEICI:LN
125.70
GBp
0.60
0.48%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
124.10 - 141.40
1年トータルリターン
4.64%
年初来リターン
-3.94%
前日終値
125.10
商品分類
OEIC
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
125.7
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 09/14/2018)
397.593
設定日
08/20/2012
直近配当額 ( 08/01/2018)
3.42
直近配当利回り（税込）
5.44%
ファンドマネージャ
IAN BUTLER / TOM BUCKINGHAM
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.60%
経費率
0.75%
企業概要
JPMorgan Fund ICVC - UK Higher Income Fund is a UCITS certified open-end investment company incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide a higher income yield than the yield on the FTSE All-share Indes. The Fund invests predominantly in equity and equity-linked securities of UK companies.
住所JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Ltd
60 Victoria Embankment
London, EC4Y 0JP
United Kingdom
電話番号44-207-742-6000
Webサイトam.jpmorgan.com