JPP Capital FII
JPPCFII:BZ
717.45
BRL
0.03
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
711.86 - 811.66
1年トータルリターン
-10.33%
年初来リターン
-1.78%
前日終値
717.48
商品分類
ファンド分類
Physical Assets and Securities
運用アセットクラス
Real Estate
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
717.45
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 04/30/2018)
39.518
設定日
04/22/2013
直近配当額 ( 02/01/2018)
90.90909091
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
JPP Capital FII is a closed-end real estate fund incorporated in Brazil with a term of 6 years. The objective of the fund is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest in Real Estate Developments as well as LHs and LCIs.
住所JPP Gestao de Recursos Ltda
Av Paulista, 287, 6 andar
01311-000, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-2178-1450
Webサイト
-