商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
711.86 - 811.66
1年トータルリターン
-10.33%
年初来リターン
-1.78%
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
ファンド分類
Physical Assets and Securities
運用アセットクラス
Real Estate
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
717.45
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 04/30/2018)
39.518
設定日
04/22/2013
直近配当額 ( 02/01/2018)
90.90909091
直近配当利回り（税込）
ファンドマネージャ
定額申込手数料
企業概要
JPP Capital FII is a closed-end real estate fund incorporated in Brazil with a term of 6 years. The objective of the fund is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest in Real Estate Developments as well as LHs and LCIs.
住所
JPP Gestao de Recursos Ltda
Av Paulista, 287, 6 andar
01311-000, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号
55-11-2178-1450
Webサイト
