企業概要

ETFS 3x Long JPY Short GBP is a UCITS eligible, open-ended Collateralised Currency ETC, incorporated in Jersey. Designed to track the MSFXSM Triple Long Japanese Yen/GBP Index (TR), it provides a leveraged exposure representing 3x both the daily change in Long JPY against GBP and the O/N interest rate differential, plus a collateral yield based on the risk-free rate.