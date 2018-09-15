ETFS 3x Long JPY Short GBP
JPP3:LN
London
1,819.5
GBp
3.00
0.16%
更新日時 2018/09/15
始値
1,816.5
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
1,810.00 - 1,820.00
出来高
10,138
前日終値
1,822.5
52週レンジ
1,566.5 - 2,100.00
1年トータルリターン
1.75%
年初来リターン
6.26%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
1,826.915
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 09/13/2018)
324.259
設定日
11/08/2010
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-0.24%
乖離率52週平均値
0.00%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.98%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-0.36%
3年トータルリターン
13.32%
5年トータルリターン
-4.57%
企業概要
ETFS 3x Long JPY Short GBP is a UCITS eligible, open-ended Collateralised Currency ETC, incorporated in Jersey. Designed to track the MSFXSM Triple Long Japanese Yen/GBP Index (TR), it provides a leveraged exposure representing 3x both the daily change in Long JPY against GBP and the O/N interest rate differential, plus a collateral yield based on the risk-free rate.
住所ETFS Foreign Exchange Limited
Ordnance House
31 Pier Road
St Helier, Jersey
JE4 8PW Channel Islands
電話番号+44-20-7448-4330 Tel
Webサイトwww.etfsecurities.com