John Hancock Funds II Multi-
JPORX:US
NASDAQ GM
12.48
USD
0.03
0.24%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
11.40 - 12.93
1年トータルリターン
11.15%
年初来リターン
2.30%
前日終値
12.51
ファンド分類
Target over 2055
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
12.48
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 05/31/2018)
49.740
設定日
03/30/2016
直近配当額 ( 12/27/2017)
0.29689
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.38%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.25%
信託報酬額
0.18%
経費率
0.62%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JHF2SEA:US
JHF II Strategic EQ Alloc Fu
|2.26 百万
|29.33 百万
|66.98
|
BND:US
ﾊﾞﾝｶﾞｰﾄﾞ･ﾄｰﾀﾙ債券市場ETF
|36.67 千
|2.92 百万
|6.66
|
JNK:US
SPDRﾌﾞﾙｰﾑﾊﾞｰｸﾞ･ﾊﾞｰｸﾚｲｽﾞ･ﾊｲｲｰ
|63.40 千
|2.30 百万
|5.24
|
USMV:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ｴｯｼﾞMSCIﾐﾆﾏﾑ･ﾎﾞﾗﾃｨﾘﾃ
|20.20 千
|1.06 百万
|2.41
|
VWO:US
ﾊﾞﾝｶﾞｰﾄﾞFTSEｴﾏｰｼﾞﾝｸﾞ･ﾏｰｹｯﾂET
|22.29 千
|1.05 百万
|2.40
|
VCIT:US
ﾊﾞﾝｶﾞｰﾄﾞ米国中期社債ETF
|10.59 千
|898.54 千
|2.05
|
BKLN:US
ｲﾝﾍﾞｽｺ･ｼﾆｱ･ﾛｰﾝETF
|36.13 千
|834.58 千
|1.91
|
VIG:US
ﾊﾞﾝｶﾞｰﾄﾞ米国増配株式ETF
|6.83 千
|702.43 千
|1.60
|
VGT:US
ﾊﾞﾝｶﾞｰﾄﾞ 情報技術ETF
|3.32 千
|588.59 千
|1.34
|
JSTNX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Shor
|39.33 千
|365.75 千
|0.84
企業概要
John Hancock Funds II - Retirement Choices at 2060 Portfolio is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund's objective is to seek high total return until the fund's target retirement date. The fund primarily invests its assets in underlying funds using an asset allocation strategy designed for investors expected to retire around the year 2060.
住所John Hancock Funds
101 Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02199-7603
電話番号1-800-225-5291
Webサイトwww.jhinvestments.com