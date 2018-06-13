Santander Yield Classe A RF
JPMYLDA:BZ
194.73
BRL
0.05
0.03%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
181.48 - 194.73
1年トータルリターン
7.34%
年初来リターン
2.64%
前日終値
194.68
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Bank Loans
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
194.7267
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/13/2018)
23.424
設定日
09/21/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JPMYMST:BZ
Santander Yield Master FI RF
|121.57 千
|24.30 百万
|100.41
企業概要
Santander Yield Classe A RF FIC FI is a close-end Fund of Funds incorporated in Brazil. This fund will focus its investments in fixed-income securities.
住所Santander Brasil Gestao de Recursos
Av Pres Juscelino Kubitschek
2041 E 2235 Bloco A 18 Andar
Vila Olimpia
Sao Paulo, SP
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.santander.com.br