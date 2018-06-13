Janus Henderson Global Selec
JORAX:US
NASDAQ GM
17.60
USD
0.08
0.45%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
15.09 - 18.22
1年トータルリターン
16.67%
年初来リターン
3.83%
前日終値
17.68
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Growth
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
17.6
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 05/31/2018)
2.171
設定日
06/30/2000
直近配当額 ( 12/19/2017)
0.128379
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.73%
ファンドマネージャ
GEORGE MARIS
定額申込手数料
5.75%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.25%
信託報酬額
0.64%
経費率
0.97%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
C:US
シティグループ
|1.23 百万
|83.23 百万
|3.73
|
BABA:US
ｱﾘﾊﾞﾊﾞ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞ
|449.00 千
|82.41 百万
|3.69
|
NRG:US
NRGｴﾅｼﾞｰ
|2.60 百万
|79.46 百万
|3.56
|
EL:US
エスティローダー
|487.87 千
|73.04 百万
|3.27
|
GS:US
ｺﾞｰﾙﾄﾞﾏﾝ･ｻｯｸｽ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|283.95 千
|71.51 百万
|3.21
|
GOOG:US
ｱﾙﾌｧﾍﾞｯﾄ
|66.59 千
|68.71 百万
|3.08
|
KO:US
ｺｶ･ｺｰﾗ
|1.56 百万
|67.95 百万
|3.05
|
ADBE:US
ｱﾄﾞﾋﾞｼｽﾃﾑｽﾞ
|287.95 千
|62.22 百万
|2.79
|
GVC:LN
GVCﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞｽ
|4.26 百万
|55.00 百万
|2.47
|
APD:US
ｴｱｰﾌﾟﾛﾀﾞｸﾂ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ｹﾐｶﾙｽﾞ
|345.08 千
|54.88 百万
|2.46
企業概要
Janus Henderson Global Select Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks long-term growth of capital by investing in a core group of 20-30 domestic and foreign common stocks selected for their growth potential. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, from larger, well established companies to smaller, emerging growth companies.
住所Janus Funds
151 Detroit Street
Denver, CO 80206-4805
電話番号1-303-333-3863
Webサイト
