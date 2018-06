企業概要

Josapar Joaquim Oliveira SA Participacoes operates as a holding company. The Company's subsidiaries produce and sell rice under the "Beleza," "Tio Joao," "Impacto," "No Ponto," "Exato" and "Tio Mingote" brand names. Josapar also markets black beans under the "Bijo" brand name and pasta under the "Zara" brand name. The Company operates throughout Brazil.