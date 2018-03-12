Janus Henderson Horizon Stra
JHHSX2U:LX
99.85
USD
0.02
0.02%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
99.85 - 99.98
前日終値
99.87
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
99.85
資産総額 (USD) ( -)
-
設定日
02/28/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
JOHN PATTULLO / JENNA BARNARD
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Janus Henderson Horizon Strategic Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is provide a total return. The Fund invests in a broad range of fixed-income securities and associated derivative instruments. The Fund will take strategic asset allocation decisions between countries, asset classes, sectors and credit ratings.
住所Henderson Fund Management
4a rue Henri Schnadt
L-2530 Gasperich
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号352-2696-2050
Webサイトwww.janushenderson.com