JPMorgan Global Unconstraine
JFECX:US
NASDAQ GM
17.42
USD
0.25
1.46%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
14.90 - 18.35
1年トータルリターン
16.80%
年初来リターン
3.51%
前日終値
17.17
52週レンジ
14.90 - 18.35
1年トータルリターン
17.18%
年初来リターン
3.51%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
17.42
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
5.090
設定日
11/30/2011
直近配当額 ( 12/20/2017)
0.0993
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.57%
ファンドマネージャ
SAM WITHEROW / ALEX STANIC
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.75%
信託報酬額
0.70%
経費率
1.17%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
GOOG:US
ｱﾙﾌｧﾍﾞｯﾄ
|156.00
|182.51 千
|4.19
|
CMCSA:US
ｺﾑｷｬｽﾄ
|4.21 千
|179.05 千
|4.11
|
C:US
シティグループ
|1.95 千
|153.19 千
|3.52
|
VOD:LN
ﾎﾞｰﾀﾞﾌｫﾝ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|43.77 千
|139.54 千
|3.20
|
ORCL:US
オラクル
|2.67 千
|137.90 千
|3.17
|
HDB:US
ＨＤＦＣ銀行
|1.24 千
|134.11 千
|3.08
|
PXD:US
ﾊﾟｲｵﾆｱ･ﾅﾁｭﾗﾙ･ﾘｿｰｼｰｽﾞ
|722.00
|132.06 千
|3.03
|
AMZN:US
ｱﾏｿﾞﾝ･ﾄﾞｯﾄ･ｺﾑ
|91.00
|132.03 千
|3.03
|
2318:HK
中国平安保険(集団) [ﾋﾟﾝｱﾝ･ｲﾝ
|10.50 千
|123.67 千
|2.84
|
SU:FP
ｼｭﾅｲﾀﾞｰｴﾚｸﾄﾘｯｸ
|1.26 千
|117.78 千
|2.70
企業概要
JPMorgan Global Unconstrained Equity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in equity securities of global companies and is generally unconstrained by any particular capitalization, style or sector and may invest in any region or country, including emerging markets.
住所JP Morgan Funds
270 Park Avenue
22nd Floor
New York, NY 10017
電話番号1-800-480-4111
Webサイトwww.jpmorganfunds.com