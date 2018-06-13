iPath GEMS Index ETN
JEM:US
証券コード変更
USD
出来高
0
前日終値
29.20
出来高
0
前日終値
29.20
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (千 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
338.784
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
iPath GEMS Index ETN is an exchange-traded note issued in the USA. The Notes will provide investors with a cash payment at the scheduled maturity or early redemption based on the performance of the underlying index, the Barclays Global Emerging Markets Strategy (GEMS) Index, which reflects the total return of U.S. dollar investments in the 15 emerging market currencies.
住所Barclays Capital
745 7th Avenue
New York, NY 10019
USA
電話番号1-212-528-7990
Webサイトwww.ipathetn.com