Jagercor Energy Corp

JEM:CN
Canadian Sec
CAD
セクター
エネルギー
業種
Oil, Gas & Coal
産業サブグループ
Exploration & Production

企業概要
Jagercor Energy Corp is an exploration company. The Company focuses on acquiring and developing oil and gas properties in South America, with particular focus in the near term, energy concessions in Argentina.
住所
PO Box 49290
1000 ₣ 1/64 5/16 595 Burrard Street
Vancouver, BC V7X1S8
Canada
電話番号
1-778-806-5100
Webサイト
www.jagerenergy.com

役員

取締役

  • Edgardo Russo
    President/CEO/Interim CFO
  • Etienne Moshevich
    Investor Relations
