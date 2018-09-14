JHVIT - John Hancock Funds T
JELGX:US
NASDAQ GM
13.86
USD
0.01
0.07%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
12.98 - 14.13
1年トータルリターン
8.74%
年初来リターン
3.67%
前日終値
13.85
ファンド分類
Aggressive Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
13.86
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 01/31/2018)
10.333
設定日
01/07/1997
直近配当額 ( 08/23/2018)
0.13327
直近配当利回り（税込）
4.07%
ファンドマネージャ
PETER M FARLEY
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.05%
信託報酬額
0.04%
経費率
0.00%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JHVSEQA:US
JHVIT Strategic EQ Alloc TR
|158.37 百万
|3.18 十億
|31.13
|
JBNNX:US
JHVIT Bond Trust
|128.31 百万
|1.69 十億
|16.60
|
1245626D:US
John Hancock Funds II - Equi
|26.56 百万
|460.81 百万
|4.51
|
JHVNWIN:US
JHVIT New Income Trust
|33.80 百万
|421.21 百万
|4.13
|
ESU8:IND
|2.86 千
|389.05 百万
|3.81
|
JFVAX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Fund
|26.59 百万
|371.95 百万
|3.64
|
1052367D:US
John Hancock Variable Insura
|29.13 百万
|286.38 百万
|2.80
|
1506805D:US
John Hancock Funds II - Blue
|7.16 百万
|279.52 百万
|2.74
|
JSGAX:US
John Hancock Funds III - Str
|14.25 百万
|271.76 百万
|2.66
|
JHCPX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Capi
|16.62 百万
|270.85 百万
|2.65
企業概要
JHVIT - John Hancock Funds Trust - Lifestyle Growth Trust is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund's objective is long-term growth of capital with current income also a consideration. The Fund invests approximately 20% of its assets in Underlying Funds which invest primarily in fixed income securities and 80% in Underlying Funds which invest primarily in equity securities.
住所John Hancock Funds
101 Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02199-7603
電話番号1-800-225-5291
Webサイトwww.jhinvestments.com