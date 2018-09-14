JHVIT - John Hancock Trust -
JELBX:US
NASDAQ GM
12.41
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
11.84 - 12.57
1年トータルリターン
6.11%
年初来リターン
2.49%
前日終値
12.41
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
12.41
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 01/31/2018)
8.015
設定日
01/07/1997
直近配当額 ( 08/23/2018)
0.07995
直近配当利回り（税込）
4.55%
ファンドマネージャ
JEFF GIVEN / STEVE ORLICH
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.05%
信託報酬額
0.04%
経費率
0.11%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JBNNX:US
JHVIT Bond Trust
|171.71 百万
|2.27 十億
|28.94
|
JHVSEQA:US
JHVIT Strategic EQ Alloc TR
|84.76 百万
|1.70 十億
|21.70
|
JHVNWIN:US
JHVIT New Income Trust
|45.26 百万
|563.94 百万
|7.20
|
JHCDX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Core
|25.50 百万
|325.90 百万
|4.16
|
JHTRX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Tota
|20.60 百万
|272.11 百万
|3.47
|
JFVAX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Fund
|17.29 百万
|241.92 百万
|3.09
|
ESU8:IND
|1.74 千
|236.51 百万
|3.02
|
1506805D:US
John Hancock Funds II - Blue
|4.62 百万
|180.32 百万
|2.30
|
JSGAX:US
John Hancock Funds III - Str
|9.18 百万
|175.16 百万
|2.23
|
JCANX:US
JHVIT - John Hancock Trust -
|10.72 百万
|174.74 百万
|2.23
企業概要
JHVIT - John Hancock Trust - Lifestyle Balanced Trust is a variable annuity incorporated in the USA. The Fund seek growth of capital and current income while seeking to both manage the volatility of return and limit the magnitude of portfolio losses by investing in underlying funds that invest in equity securities and underlying funds that invest in fixed-income securities.
住所John Hancock Funds
101 Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02199-7603
電話番号1-800-225-5291
Webサイトwww.jhinvestments.com