商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.44 - 10.45
1年トータルリターン
-0.20%
年初来リターン
-2.26%
前日終値
9.50
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Long Biased
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
9.52
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
7.990
設定日
07/31/2015
直近配当額 ( 12/18/2017)
0.7474
直近配当利回り（税込）
7.85%
ファンドマネージャ
KEVIN R GREENE / MICHAEL J MONTAGUE "MIKE"
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
1.00%
信託報酬額
1.20%
経費率
2.00%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EEM:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞMSCIｴﾏｰｼﾞﾝｸﾞ･ﾏｰｹｯﾄETF
|116.00 千
|5.20 百万
|61.68
|
DSVXX:US
Dreyfus Institutional Prefer
|1.36 百万
|1.36 百万
|16.16
|
EEM US T1718D430000:US
|3.00 千
|87.00 千
|1.03
|
EEM US T1718D435000:US
|500.00
|19.25 千
|0.23
企業概要
James Alpha Managed Risk Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will combine a long equity strategy with an options hedging strategy that seeks to provide protection during significant equity market downturns.
住所Saratoga Capital Management LLC
1616 N Litchfield Road
Suite 165
Goodyear, AZ 85395
電話番号1-800-807-3863
Webサイトwww.saratogacap.com