James Alpha EHS Portfolio
JEHIX:US
NASDAQ GM
10.87
USD
0.01
0.09%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.20 - 11.18
1年トータルリターン
6.90%
年初来リターン
2.45%
前日終値
10.86
ファンド分類
Long Short
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
10.87
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
5.959
設定日
08/18/2017
直近配当額 ( 12/18/2017)
0.0426
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.39%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
2.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
James Alpha EHS Portfolio seeks attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns relative to traditional financial market by establishing both long and short positions in equity or equity-linked instruments. The Manager employs proprietary techniques and models to evaluate the drivers of performance of private funds that utilize hedged equity strategies.
住所1290 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
USA
電話番号1-866-759-5679
Webサイトwww.alpsfunds.com