James Alpha EHS Portfolio

JEHIX:US
NASDAQ GM
10.87
USD
0.01
0.09%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.20 - 11.18
1年トータルリターン
6.90%
年初来リターン
2.45%
前日終値
10.86
52週レンジ
10.20 - 11.18
1年トータルリターン
7.10%
年初来リターン
2.45%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Long Short
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
10.87
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
5.959
設定日
08/18/2017
直近配当額 ( 12/18/2017)
0.0426
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.39%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
James Alpha EHS Portfolio seeks attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns relative to traditional financial market by establishing both long and short positions in equity or equity-linked instruments. The Manager employs proprietary techniques and models to evaluate the drivers of performance of private funds that utilize hedged equity strategies.
住所
1290 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
USA
電話番号
1-866-759-5679
Webサイト
www.alpsfunds.com