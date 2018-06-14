Multicooperation SICAV - GAM
JBMCFUC:LX
68.90
USD
0.03
0.04%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
SICAV
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Broad Based
運用アセットクラス
商品
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
68.9
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
475.243
設定日
02/28/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
FABIEN WEBER / CHRISTIAN GERLACH
定額申込手数料
5.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.65%
経費率
1.07%
企業概要
Multicooperation SICAV - GAM Commodity is an actively managed open-ended fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve a long-term excess return over the Bloomberg Commodity Index TR. The Fund invests in commodities in energy, agriculture, livestock and precious and industrial metals. Currency risks are hedged extensively.
住所69, route d'Esch
L-1470 Luxemburg
電話番号+352 26123838
WebサイトFUNDS.GAM.COM