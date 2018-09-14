GAM Multibond - Emerging Bon
JBMBERA:LX
90.11
GBP
0.60
0.67%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
89.12 - 103.73
1年トータルリターン
-8.29%
年初来リターン
-7.78%
前日終値
89.51
52週レンジ
89.12 - 103.73
1年トータルリターン
-8.24%
年初来リターン
-7.78%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
90.11
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/13/2018)
407.922
設定日
10/05/2016
直近配当額 ( 11/07/2017)
5.4
直近配当利回り（税込）
5.99%
ファンドマネージャ
ENZO PUNTILLO
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
2.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.70%
経費率
1.08%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AM901572:COR
|25.50 千
|22.35 百万
|5.76
|
JK217723:COR
|20.60 千
|18.35 百万
|4.73
|
EH159225:COR
|12.20 千
|15.05 百万
|3.88
|
AM156010:COR
|15.50 千
|14.73 百万
|3.79
|
EK019263:COR
|12.10 千
|12.10 百万
|3.12
|
912796PR:GOV
|13.00 千
|12.10 百万
|3.12
|
EF685173:COR
|9.70 千
|11.52 百万
|2.97
|
EJ506925:COR
|11.00 千
|9.20 百万
|2.37
|
AR064294:COR
|10.43 千
|9.00 百万
|2.32
|
AP225230:COR
|9.80 千
|8.76 百万
|2.26
企業概要
GAM Multibond - Emerging Bond Fund is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Lux. It's objective is long-term performance in excess of that of a portfolio of top-rated USD-denominated bonds. The Fund invests primarily inbonds of issuers in emerging countries, particularly in Asia, Eastern Europe, South and Central America. Foreign currency exposure will be largely hedged.
住所GAM Multibond SICAV
69, route d'Esch
L-1470 Luxemburg
電話番号+352 26123838
WebサイトFUNDS.GAM.COM