Multipartner Sicav - Worldtr
JBMADCC:LX
125.63
CHF
0.43
0.34%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
123.48 - 134.41
1年トータルリターン
1.84%
年初来リターン
-2.73%
前日終値
125.20
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
125.63
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 09/13/2018)
52.301
設定日
06/30/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MATTHIAS WIRZ / MARC HOCH
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
3.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
2.15%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ARTEMKI:LX
ARTICO SICAV - ARTICO Emergi
|32.00 千
|4.38 百万
|9.70
|
TEMASIU:LX
ﾌﾗﾝｸﾘﾝ･ﾃﾝﾌﾟﾙﾄﾝ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾌｧﾝ
|49.00 千
|2.65 百万
|5.88
|
SSIAMAU:LX
SSIAM UCITS - Vietnam Value
|13.13 千
|1.58 百万
|3.50
|
WFECI2D:LX
White Fleet II - Energy Cham
|2.60 千
|1.29 百万
|2.86
|
EK247657:COR
|1.00 千
|992.86 千
|2.20
|
AM450042:COR
|1.00 千
|962.00 千
|2.13
|
QZ542387:COR
|800.00
|925.19 千
|2.05
|
BFLEI2E:LX
ﾍﾞﾙﾋﾞｭｰ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞLux-BBｱﾝﾄﾚﾌﾟﾚﾅｰ
|6.00 千
|905.89 千
|2.01
|
EK725707:COR
|750.00
|903.31 千
|2.00
|
QZ397293:COR
|990.00
|901.42 千
|2.00
企業概要
Multipartner Sicav - Worldtrend Fund is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve absolute positivereturns. The Fund invests predominantly in a worldwide portfolio of shares in companies engaged in the exploration, production, transformation, and marketing of precious metals. It may also invest in securities linked to the mining sector.
住所GAM Luxembourg SA
Multipartner SICAV
25, Grand Rue
L-1661 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号+ 352 26123838
WebサイトFUNDS.GAM.COM