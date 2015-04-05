GAM Multibond - ABS

JBMABRC:LX
Pending Listing
JBMABRC:LX is pending listing
CHF
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Asset-Backed Securities
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
416.554
設定日
05/04/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MATTHIAS WILDHABER / LAURENCE KUBLI
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
0.74%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
!!02D795:MTG
17.10 千 15.37 百万 3.51
!!02CZZS:MTG
14.30 千 14.45 百万 3.30
!!02CCKD:MTG
11.92 千 11.99 百万 2.74
!!02CGWX:MTG
11.92 千 11.95 百万 2.73
!!02EZX4:MTG
11.44 千 11.44 百万 2.62
!!02EI9D:MTG
11.44 千 11.25 百万 2.57
ED055782:COR
19.55 千 10.99 百万 2.51
!!02D8JI:MTG
13.61 千 10.63 百万 2.43
!!00YQQ1:MTG
14.28 千 10.56 百万 2.41
!!02DTCF:MTG
10.70 千 10.45 百万 2.39
企業概要
GAM Multibond - ABS Fund is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve an above-average return in the long-term.The Fund invests at least two thirds of its net assets in fixed and variable-rate Asset Backed Securities (ABS) of investment grade. Foreign currency exposure will be largely hedged.
住所
GAM Multibond SICAV
69, route d'Esch
L-1470 Luxemburg
電話番号
+352 26123838
Webサイト
FUNDS.GAM.COM