GAM Multibond - ABS
JBMABRC:LX
Pending Listing
CHF
商品分類
SICAV
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Asset-Backed Securities
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
416.554
設定日
05/04/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MATTHIAS WILDHABER / LAURENCE KUBLI
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
0.74%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
!!02D795:MTG
|17.10 千
|15.37 百万
|3.51
|
!!02CZZS:MTG
|14.30 千
|14.45 百万
|3.30
|
!!02CCKD:MTG
|11.92 千
|11.99 百万
|2.74
|
!!02CGWX:MTG
|11.92 千
|11.95 百万
|2.73
|
!!02EZX4:MTG
|11.44 千
|11.44 百万
|2.62
|
!!02EI9D:MTG
|11.44 千
|11.25 百万
|2.57
|
ED055782:COR
|19.55 千
|10.99 百万
|2.51
|
!!02D8JI:MTG
|13.61 千
|10.63 百万
|2.43
|
!!00YQQ1:MTG
|14.28 千
|10.56 百万
|2.41
|
!!02DTCF:MTG
|10.70 千
|10.45 百万
|2.39
企業概要
GAM Multibond - ABS Fund is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve an above-average return in the long-term.The Fund invests at least two thirds of its net assets in fixed and variable-rate Asset Backed Securities (ABS) of investment grade. Foreign currency exposure will be largely hedged.
住所GAM Multibond SICAV
69, route d'Esch
L-1470 Luxemburg
電話番号+352 26123838
WebサイトFUNDS.GAM.COM