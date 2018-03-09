John Hancock Funds II Multim

商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
13.08 - 14.17
1年トータルリターン
7.68%
年初来リターン
0.29%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
13.86
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 02/28/2018)
3.701
設定日
10/18/2005
直近配当額 ( 12/27/2017)
0.18577
直近配当利回り（税込）
5.36%
ファンドマネージャ
JEFF GIVEN / ROBERT MICHAEL BOYDA
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
1.00%
信託報酬額
0.06%
経費率
2.00%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
JHBIX:US
John Hancock Bond Fund
20.03 百万 318.94 百万 8.39
JHCDX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Core
23.47 百万 303.43 百万 7.98
JHTRX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Tota
22.39 百万 302.02 百万 7.94
JIPIX:US
ｼﾞｮﾝ･ﾊﾝｺｯｸ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞII-ｽﾄﾗﾃｼﾞｯｸ･
20.93 百万 226.91 百万 5.97
JIRRX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Real
16.94 百万 187.68 百万 4.94
JCAVX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Capi
14.53 百万 165.94 百万 4.36
JMBAX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Shor
16.21 百万 154.83 百万 4.07
JFIAX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Floa
17.29 百万 146.46 百万 3.85
JHSIX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Spec
11.68 百万 126.07 百万 3.32
JMKAX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Emer
11.81 百万 115.71 百万 3.04
企業概要
John Hancock Funds II - Multimanager Lifestyle Moderate Portfolio end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks a balance between a high level of current income and growth of capital, with a greater emphasis on income by investing 40% of its assets in underlying funds which invest in equity securities and 60% in funds that invest in fixed-income securities.
住所
John Hancock Funds
101 Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02199-7603
電話番号
1-800-225-5291
Webサイト
www.jhinvestments.com