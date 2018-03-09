John Hancock Funds II Multim
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
13.08 - 14.17
1年トータルリターン
7.68%
年初来リターン
0.29%
前日終値
13.80
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
13.86
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 02/28/2018)
3.701
設定日
10/18/2005
直近配当額 ( 12/27/2017)
0.18577
直近配当利回り（税込）
5.36%
ファンドマネージャ
JEFF GIVEN / ROBERT MICHAEL BOYDA
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
1.00%
信託報酬額
0.06%
経費率
2.00%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JHBIX:US
John Hancock Bond Fund
|20.03 百万
|318.94 百万
|8.39
|
JHCDX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Core
|23.47 百万
|303.43 百万
|7.98
|
JHTRX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Tota
|22.39 百万
|302.02 百万
|7.94
|
JIPIX:US
ｼﾞｮﾝ･ﾊﾝｺｯｸ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞII-ｽﾄﾗﾃｼﾞｯｸ･
|20.93 百万
|226.91 百万
|5.97
|
JIRRX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Real
|16.94 百万
|187.68 百万
|4.94
|
JCAVX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Capi
|14.53 百万
|165.94 百万
|4.36
|
JMBAX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Shor
|16.21 百万
|154.83 百万
|4.07
|
JFIAX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Floa
|17.29 百万
|146.46 百万
|3.85
|
JHSIX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Spec
|11.68 百万
|126.07 百万
|3.32
|
JMKAX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Emer
|11.81 百万
|115.71 百万
|3.04
企業概要
John Hancock Funds II - Multimanager Lifestyle Moderate Portfolio end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks a balance between a high level of current income and growth of capital, with a greater emphasis on income by investing 40% of its assets in underlying funds which invest in equity securities and 60% in funds that invest in fixed-income securities.
住所John Hancock Funds
101 Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02199-7603
電話番号1-800-225-5291
Webサイトwww.jhinvestments.com