John Hancock Funds II Multim
JBLGX:US
NASDAQ GM
16.64
USD
0.17
1.03%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
14.61 - 17.13
1年トータルリターン
15.83%
年初来リターン
2.72%
前日終値
16.47
ファンド分類
Aggressive Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
16.64
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 02/28/2018)
12.681
設定日
10/18/2005
直近配当額 ( 12/27/2017)
0.08554
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.75%
ファンドマネージャ
JEFF GIVEN / ROBERT MICHAEL BOYDA
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
1.00%
信託報酬額
0.07%
経費率
2.08%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JEVAX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Emer
|55.34 百万
|669.61 百万
|5.19
|
JCAVX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Capi
|48.15 百万
|549.86 百万
|4.26
|
PRFDX:US
Tﾛｳ･ﾌﾟﾗｲｽ･ｴｸｲﾃｨ･ｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|26.55 百万
|542.07 百万
|4.20
|
JMVNX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Mid
|31.60 百万
|514.68 百万
|3.99
|
JIMSX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Mid
|20.77 百万
|447.93 百万
|3.47
|
JVLIX:US
ｼﾞｮﾝ･ﾊﾝｺｯｸ-ﾃﾞｨｼﾌﾟﾘﾝﾄﾞ･ﾊﾞﾘｭｰ
|19.28 百万
|421.61 百万
|3.27
|
JLVIX:US
ｼﾞｮﾝ･ﾊﾝｺｯｸ･ﾌｧﾝﾀﾞﾒﾝﾀﾙ大型株ｺｱ
|8.14 百万
|415.14 百万
|3.22
|
JIBCX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Blue
|9.93 百万
|360.06 百万
|2.79
|
JSGAX:US
John Hancock Funds III - Str
|20.27 百万
|355.54 百万
|2.76
|
JICPX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Capi
|22.00 百万
|352.44 百万
|2.73
企業概要
John Hancock Funds II - Multimanager Lifestyle Growth Portfolio is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks growth of capital with current income as a secondary objective by investing 80% of its assets in underlying funds which invest primarily in equity securities and approximately 20% in underlying funds which invest primarily in fixed-income securities.
住所John Hancock Funds
101 Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02199-7603
電話番号1-800-225-5291
Webサイトwww.jhinvestments.com