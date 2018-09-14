GAM Multistock - Emerging Ma
JBLEBCA:LX
107.56
EUR
0.87
0.82%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
106.69 - 130.37
1年トータルリターン
-8.18%
年初来リターン
-12.19%
前日終値
106.69
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Stock
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
107.56
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/13/2018)
879.312
設定日
02/25/2015
直近配当額 ( 11/07/2017)
1.9
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.77%
ファンドマネージャ
TIM LOVE / JOAQUIM NOGUEIRA
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
3.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
1.10%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
700:HK
騰訊[ﾃﾝｾﾝﾄ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞｽ]
|1.25 百万
|57.50 百万
|6.16
|
BABA:US
ｱﾘﾊﾞﾊﾞ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞ
|254.00 千
|43.19 百万
|4.62
|
005930:KS
ｻﾑｽﾝ電子
|1.02 百万
|39.28 百万
|4.21
|
NPN:SJ
ナスパーズ
|96.30 千
|22.44 百万
|2.40
|
SBER:LI
ｽﾞﾍﾞﾙﾊﾞﾝｸ･ｵﾌﾞ･ﾛｼｱ
|1.18 百万
|15.58 百万
|1.67
|
OGZD:LI
ｶﾞｽﾌﾟﾛﾑ
|3.53 百万
|14.24 百万
|1.52
|
IRAO:RM
ｲﾝﾀｰﾗｵUES
|210.00 百万
|12.49 百万
|1.34
|
939:HK
中国建設銀行 [ﾁｬｲﾅ･ｺﾝｽﾄﾗｸｼｮﾝ
|14.48 百万
|12.26 百万
|1.31
|
006400:KS
ｻﾑｽﾝSDI
|68.00 千
|11.97 百万
|1.28
|
105560:KS
KBﾌｨﾅﾝｼｬﾙ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|268.00 千
|11.64 百万
|1.25
企業概要
GAM Multistock - Emerging Markets Equity is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg.The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing atleast two-thirds of the assets in a portfolio of carefully selected shares and other equity securities of companies with their registered office or the major part of their business activities in emerging market countries.
住所GAM Multistock SICAV
25, Grand-Rue,
L-1661 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号+352 26123838
WebサイトFUNDS.GAM.COM