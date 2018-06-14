ﾊﾞｰｸﾚｲｽﾞJ-REITﾌﾟﾚﾐｱ戦略2014-
JBJRPS12:JP
9,069.00
JPY
12.00
0.13%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
UIT
52週レンジ
8,759.00 - 9,382.00
1年トータルリターン
0.32%
年初来リターン
3.42%
前日終値
9,081.00
1年トータルリターン
-0.01%
年初来リターン
3.42%
商品分類
UIT
ファンド分類
Real Estate Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
9,069
資産総額 (JPY) ( -)
-
設定日
12/19/2014
直近配当額 ( 06/07/2018)
60
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.65%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
The J-Barclays J-REIT Premia Strategy Fund 2014-12 (For Qualified Institutional Investors Only) is a closed-ended investment trust established in Japan. The fund's objective is to provide the performance linked to the Japanese REIT Premia strategy. The fund mainly invests in a portfolio of JPY cash instruments and an excess return swap which links to a dynamic covered call strategy on TSE
住所Barclays Funds and Advisory Japan
Ltd
Roppongi Hills Mori Tower
6-10-1 Roppongi Minato-ku
Tokyo,106-6131
電話番号81-3-4530-2400
Webサイト
-