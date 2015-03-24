JPX日経400先物オープン・ファ
JBJN400F:JP
Pending Listing
JPY
商品分類
Open-End Fund
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Derivative
運用アセットクラス
Specialty
重視地域
日本
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (JPY) ( -)
-
設定日
03/24/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
JBarclays JPX Nikkei 400 Futures Open Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Japan. The Fund's objective is to track the performance of JPX 400 in the future market.
住所Barclays Funds and Advisory Japan
Ltd
Roppongi Hills Mori Tower
6-10-1 Roppongi Minato-ku
Tokyo,106-6131
電話番号81-3-4530-2400
Webサイト
-