JPX日経400先物オープン・ファ

JBJN400F:JP
Pending Listing
JBJN400F:JP is pending listing
JPY
商品分類
Open-End Fund
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Derivative
運用アセットクラス
Specialty
重視地域
日本
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (JPY) ( -)
-
設定日
03/24/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
JBarclays JPX Nikkei 400 Futures Open Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Japan. The Fund's objective is to track the performance of JPX 400 in the future market.
住所
Barclays Funds and Advisory Japan
Ltd
Roppongi Hills Mori Tower
6-10-1 Roppongi Minato-ku
Tokyo,106-6131
電話番号
81-3-4530-2400
Webサイト
-