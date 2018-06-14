GAM Institutional - World Bo

更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
99.92 - 103.72
1年トータルリターン
-2.49%
年初来リターン
-2.10%
前日終値
99.92
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
99.97
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 06/13/2018)
85.467
設定日
09/19/2012
直近配当額 ( 12/05/2017)
2.517161
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.52%
ファンドマネージャ
CHRISTOF STEGMANN
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
3.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.35%
経費率
0.40%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EK254178:COR
1.34 千 22.86 百万 10.81
ED930423:COR
1.34 千 17.98 百万 8.50
EH613113:COR
695.85 17.89 百万 8.46
EH766910:COR
829.67 13.19 百万 6.23
EJ326060:COR
749.38 12.53 百万 5.92
EK041769:COR
909.96 12.27 百万 5.80
GG719004:COR
508.51 11.47 百万 5.42
EJ399154:COR
856.44 10.81 百万 5.11
EJ085746:COR
535.27 7.14 百万 3.37
EK914594:COR
535.27 6.48 百万 3.06
企業概要
GAM Institutional -World Bond Fund (CHF hedged) is an open-end fund incorporated in Switzerland.The objective of the Fund is total return. The Fund invests globally in foreign currency bonds, primarily in high-quality bonds rated AAA to BBB-.The average rating of the portfolio is at least A. Currency risks are hedged in full or in part against CHF.
住所
Hardstrasse 201
PO Box
CH-8037 Zurich
Switzerland
電話番号
41-58-426-6000 Tel
Webサイト
FUNDS.GAM.COM