GAM Inst Schweizer Wohnbauhy
JBISWBH:SW
99.30
CHF
更新日時 2018/05/31
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
99.14 - 99.67
1年トータルリターン
0.03%
年初来リターン
0.05%
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Mortgage-Backed
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
Switzerland
基準価額 (NAV) ( 05/31/2018)
99.3
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 05/31/2018)
686.545
設定日
12/30/2005
直近配当額 ( 12/29/2017)
0.42475689
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.43%
ファンドマネージャ
MICHAL NOVAK
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
1.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.20%
経費率
0.22%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
!!002QZJ:MTG
|400.00
|373.08 千
|0.06
|
!!002RRV:MTG
|265.00
|246.85 千
|0.04
|
!!002RKD:MTG
|240.00
|223.85 千
|0.03
|
EC116100:COR
|180.00
|182.10 千
|0.03
|
!!002RHB:MTG
|100.00
|115.80 千
|0.02
企業概要
GAM Inst Schweizer Wohnbauhypotheken is an open-end fund incorporated in Switzerland. It primarily invests in securitized mortgages representing the credit-risk of Swiss residential properties. It seeks capital appreciation and optimisation of returns through geographical and economical diversification of the investment in the Swiss mortgage market.
住所Hardstrasse 201
PO Box
CH-8037 Zurich
Switzerland
電話番号41-58-426-6000 Tel
WebサイトFUNDS.GAM.COM