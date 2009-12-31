Julius Baer Institutional Fu
JBIMMOD:SW
CHF
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
57.15 - 63.44
52週レンジ
57.15 - 63.44
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Real Estate Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Asian Pacific Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 04/30/2018)
20.513
設定日
12/31/2009
直近配当額 ( 12/14/2017)
1.28
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
DAVID KIVELL / OSWYN DE SILVA
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
3.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.35%
経費率
0.83%
企業概要
Julius Baer Institutional Funds - Immo Securities Asia Pacific is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Switzerland. The Fund's objective is to increase the net asset value in the long term. The Fund invests in equities of real estate companies located in the Asian Pacific region.
住所Hardstrasse 201
PO Box
CH-8037 Zurich
Switzerland
電話番号41-58-426-6000 Tel
WebサイトFUNDS.GAM.COM