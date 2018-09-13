企業概要

JBI Focus Master FIA is an open-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. The objective of the Fund is to have capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 67% of its assets in equity securities and up to 33% of its assets in government bonds. This Fund complies with the provisions of Resolution 3.308/2005, 3.792/2009 and 3.922/2010 of National Monetary Council.