JBI Focus Master FIA

JBIFOCM:BZ
1.60
BRL
0.01
0.50%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.55 - 1.88
1年トータルリターン
-5.38%
年初来リターン
-5.59%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
1.61
52週レンジ
1.55 - 1.88
1年トータルリターン
-3.36%
年初来リターン
-5.59%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggressive Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
1.599653
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 09/13/2018)
64.529
設定日
03/05/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
ITSA4:BZ
インベスティメントス･イタウ
1.32 百万 13.46 百万 19.49
VALE3:BZ
ヴァーレ
116.00 千 5.87 百万 8.50
PCAR4:BZ
ﾌﾞﾗｼﾞﾚｲﾗ･ﾃﾞ･ﾃﾞｨｽﾄﾘﾌﾞｲｻﾝ
61.20 千 4.87 百万 7.04
ABEV3:BZ
ｱﾝﾍﾞﾌﾞ
214.50 千 4.22 百万 6.11
BRFS3:BZ
ＢＲＦ
172.60 千 3.70 百万 5.35
MULT3:BZ
ﾑﾙﾁﾌﾟﾗﾝ･ｴﾝﾌﾟﾚｴﾝﾃﾞｨﾒﾝﾄｽImo.
159.22 千 3.11 百万 4.51
ENEV3:BZ
ｴﾈｰﾊﾞ
218.20 千 2.84 百万 4.11
B3SA3:BZ
B3 SA-ﾌﾞﾗｼﾞﾙ･ﾎﾞﾙｻ･ﾊﾞﾙｶｵﾝ
124.95 千 2.72 百万 3.94
EMBR3:BZ
ｴﾝﾌﾞﾗｴﾙ
110.00 千 2.47 百万 3.58
POMO4:BZ
ﾏﾙｺﾎﾟｰﾛ
631.30 千 2.25 百万 3.26
企業概要
JBI Focus Master FIA is an open-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. The objective of the Fund is to have capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 67% of its assets in equity securities and up to 33% of its assets in government bonds. This Fund complies with the provisions of Resolution 3.308/2005, 3.792/2009 and 3.922/2010 of National Monetary Council.
住所
Villa Aymore
Ladeira da Gloria, 26 / casa 10
Gloria - Rio de Janeiro RJ 22211-120
Brazil
電話番号
55-21-2512-5574
Webサイト
www.jbinvest.com.br