JBI Focus Master FIA
JBIFOCM:BZ
1.60
BRL
0.01
0.50%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.55 - 1.88
1年トータルリターン
-5.38%
年初来リターン
-5.59%
前日終値
1.61
1年トータルリターン
-3.36%
年初来リターン
-5.59%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggressive Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
1.599653
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 09/13/2018)
64.529
設定日
03/05/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ITSA4:BZ
インベスティメントス･イタウ
|1.32 百万
|13.46 百万
|19.49
|
VALE3:BZ
ヴァーレ
|116.00 千
|5.87 百万
|8.50
|
PCAR4:BZ
ﾌﾞﾗｼﾞﾚｲﾗ･ﾃﾞ･ﾃﾞｨｽﾄﾘﾌﾞｲｻﾝ
|61.20 千
|4.87 百万
|7.04
|
ABEV3:BZ
ｱﾝﾍﾞﾌﾞ
|214.50 千
|4.22 百万
|6.11
|
BRFS3:BZ
ＢＲＦ
|172.60 千
|3.70 百万
|5.35
|
MULT3:BZ
ﾑﾙﾁﾌﾟﾗﾝ･ｴﾝﾌﾟﾚｴﾝﾃﾞｨﾒﾝﾄｽImo.
|159.22 千
|3.11 百万
|4.51
|
ENEV3:BZ
ｴﾈｰﾊﾞ
|218.20 千
|2.84 百万
|4.11
|
B3SA3:BZ
B3 SA-ﾌﾞﾗｼﾞﾙ･ﾎﾞﾙｻ･ﾊﾞﾙｶｵﾝ
|124.95 千
|2.72 百万
|3.94
|
EMBR3:BZ
ｴﾝﾌﾞﾗｴﾙ
|110.00 千
|2.47 百万
|3.58
|
POMO4:BZ
ﾏﾙｺﾎﾟｰﾛ
|631.30 千
|2.25 百万
|3.26
企業概要
JBI Focus Master FIA is an open-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. The objective of the Fund is to have capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 67% of its assets in equity securities and up to 33% of its assets in government bonds. This Fund complies with the provisions of Resolution 3.308/2005, 3.792/2009 and 3.922/2010 of National Monetary Council.
住所Villa Aymore
Ladeira da Gloria, 26 / casa 10
Gloria - Rio de Janeiro RJ 22211-120
Brazil
電話番号55-21-2512-5574
Webサイトwww.jbinvest.com.br