Institutional BVG/LPP Flexib

JBIBLB1:SW
127.16
CHF
0.42
0.33%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
121.98 - 130.62
1年トータルリターン
4.26%
年初来リターン
-1.35%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
127.16
資産総額 (十億 CHF) ( 03/08/2018)
2.837
設定日
12/21/2004
直近配当額 ( 12/05/2017)
2.49777743
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.96%
ファンドマネージャ
ANDREA QUAPP
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
3.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.24%
経費率
0.60%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
ISTIMMW:SW
Assetimmo W
158.57 千 84.58 百万 3.13
JBBEMCE:LX
GAM Multibond - Emerging Bon
331.18 千 45.24 百万 1.67
ISTIMMG:SW
Assetimmo G
95.62 千 40.05 百万 1.48
NOVN:SW
ノバルティス
485.10 千 39.88 百万 1.48
NESN:SW
ネスレ
440.00 千 36.92 百万 1.37
JBBEMUC:LX
GAM Multibond - Emerging Bon
65.00 千 34.70 百万 1.28
SIMA:SW
UBS中国不動産ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ:ｽｲｽﾐｯｸｽﾄS
316.12 千 33.92 百万 1.26
JBISWBT:SW
GAM Inst Schweizer Wohnbauhy
307.32 千 30.69 百万 1.14
GAMCOIU:ID
GAMｽﾀｰ - ｸﾚｼﾞｯﾄ･ｵﾎﾟﾁｭﾆﾃｨｰｽﾞU
2.00 百万 29.79 百万 1.10
VWO:US
ﾊﾞﾝｶﾞｰﾄﾞFTSEｴﾏｰｼﾞﾝｸﾞ･ﾏｰｹｯﾂET
650.00 千 28.92 百万 1.07
企業概要
Institutional BVG/LPP Flexible Fund is an open-end investment fund incorpora-ted in Switzerland. The Fund invests directly and indirectly in stocks and bonds as well as indirectly in real estate, hedge funds/funds of hedge funds ,private equity and precious metals.
住所
Hardstrasse 201
PO Box
CH-8037 Zurich
Switzerland
電話番号
41-58-426-6000 Tel
Webサイト
FUNDS.GAM.COM