Institutional BVG/LPP Flexib
JBIBLB1:SW
127.16
CHF
0.42
0.33%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
121.98 - 130.62
1年トータルリターン
4.26%
年初来リターン
-1.35%
前日終値
126.74
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
127.16
資産総額 (十億 CHF) ( 03/08/2018)
2.837
設定日
12/21/2004
直近配当額 ( 12/05/2017)
2.49777743
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.96%
ファンドマネージャ
ANDREA QUAPP
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
3.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.24%
経費率
0.60%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ISTIMMW:SW
Assetimmo W
|158.57 千
|84.58 百万
|3.13
|
JBBEMCE:LX
GAM Multibond - Emerging Bon
|331.18 千
|45.24 百万
|1.67
|
ISTIMMG:SW
Assetimmo G
|95.62 千
|40.05 百万
|1.48
|
NOVN:SW
ノバルティス
|485.10 千
|39.88 百万
|1.48
|
NESN:SW
ネスレ
|440.00 千
|36.92 百万
|1.37
|
JBBEMUC:LX
GAM Multibond - Emerging Bon
|65.00 千
|34.70 百万
|1.28
|
SIMA:SW
UBS中国不動産ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ:ｽｲｽﾐｯｸｽﾄS
|316.12 千
|33.92 百万
|1.26
|
JBISWBT:SW
GAM Inst Schweizer Wohnbauhy
|307.32 千
|30.69 百万
|1.14
|
GAMCOIU:ID
GAMｽﾀｰ - ｸﾚｼﾞｯﾄ･ｵﾎﾟﾁｭﾆﾃｨｰｽﾞU
|2.00 百万
|29.79 百万
|1.10
|
VWO:US
ﾊﾞﾝｶﾞｰﾄﾞFTSEｴﾏｰｼﾞﾝｸﾞ･ﾏｰｹｯﾂET
|650.00 千
|28.92 百万
|1.07
企業概要
Institutional BVG/LPP Flexible Fund is an open-end investment fund incorpora-ted in Switzerland. The Fund invests directly and indirectly in stocks and bonds as well as indirectly in real estate, hedge funds/funds of hedge funds ,private equity and precious metals.
住所Hardstrasse 201
PO Box
CH-8037 Zurich
Switzerland
電話番号41-58-426-6000 Tel
WebサイトFUNDS.GAM.COM