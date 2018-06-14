GAM Helvetbond

JBHELVE:SW
1,621.23
CHF
2.07
0.13%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
1,612.81 - 1,667.77
1年トータルリターン
-2.13%
年初来リターン
-1.50%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
1,619.16
52週レンジ
1,612.81 - 1,667.77
1年トータルリターン
-2.21%
年初来リターン
-1.50%
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond Intermediate
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Switzerland
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1,621.23
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 06/13/2018)
16.464
設定日
06/04/1975
直近配当額 ( 12/05/2017)
9.78461619
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.60%
ファンドマネージャ
MICHAL NOVAK
定額申込手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.65%
経費率
0.74%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
JBISWBH:SW
GAM Inst Schweizer Wohnbauhy
9.46 千 965.23 千 2.98
EI220378:COR
810.36 889.54 千 2.75
ED991442:COR
762.70 848.45 千 2.62
ED443833:COR
600.62 693.53 千 2.14
EC773726:COR
524.35 597.88 千 1.85
EG819382:COR
476.68 554.57 千 1.71
EF176543:COR
481.45 524.90 千 1.62
EF357734:COR
381.35 430.67 千 1.33
EF232362:COR
381.35 419.95 千 1.30
ED900777:COR
357.51 404.49 千 1.25
企業概要
GAM Helvetbond is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Switzerland. The Fund invests in domestic bonds denominated in Swiss franc. The Fund primarily invests in first-class private companies, as well as public sector borrowers. A long-term, above-average return is the goal. The maturity band focus is medium to long-term.
住所
Hardstrasse 201
PO Box
CH-8037 Zurich
Switzerland
電話番号
41-58-426-6000 Tel
Webサイト
FUNDS.GAM.COM