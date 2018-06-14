GAM Helvetbond
JBHELVE:SW
1,621.23
CHF
2.07
0.13%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
1,612.81 - 1,667.77
1年トータルリターン
-2.13%
年初来リターン
-1.50%
前日終値
1,619.16
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond Intermediate
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Switzerland
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1,621.23
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 06/13/2018)
16.464
設定日
06/04/1975
直近配当額 ( 12/05/2017)
9.78461619
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.60%
ファンドマネージャ
MICHAL NOVAK
定額申込手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.65%
経費率
0.74%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JBISWBH:SW
GAM Inst Schweizer Wohnbauhy
|9.46 千
|965.23 千
|2.98
|
EI220378:COR
|810.36
|889.54 千
|2.75
|
ED991442:COR
|762.70
|848.45 千
|2.62
|
ED443833:COR
|600.62
|693.53 千
|2.14
|
EC773726:COR
|524.35
|597.88 千
|1.85
|
EG819382:COR
|476.68
|554.57 千
|1.71
|
EF176543:COR
|481.45
|524.90 千
|1.62
|
EF357734:COR
|381.35
|430.67 千
|1.33
|
EF232362:COR
|381.35
|419.95 千
|1.30
|
ED900777:COR
|357.51
|404.49 千
|1.25
企業概要
GAM Helvetbond is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Switzerland. The Fund invests in domestic bonds denominated in Swiss franc. The Fund primarily invests in first-class private companies, as well as public sector borrowers. A long-term, above-average return is the goal. The maturity band focus is medium to long-term.
住所Hardstrasse 201
PO Box
CH-8037 Zurich
Switzerland
電話番号41-58-426-6000 Tel
WebサイトFUNDS.GAM.COM