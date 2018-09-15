GAM Precious Metals - Physic
JBGOZ:EB
Cboe BXE EU
1,199.85
CHF
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/15
始値
1,199.85
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
1,199.85 - 1,199.85
出来高
0
前日終値
1,199.85
52週レンジ
1,199.85 - 1,199.85
1年トータルリターン
0.00%
年初来リターン
0.00%
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 09/13/2018)
1.676
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
MARCEL WEIDINGER
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
0.00%
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
GAM Precious Metals - Physical Gold is an ETF incorporated in Switzerland. The Fund invests only in physically allocated gold, primarily in standard 12.5kg or 400 ounce bars. The gold is stored in high-security vault in Switzerland. Other gold exposure, i.e. derivatives etc. is not allowed. CHF, EUR and GBP share classes feature currency hedging against the USD.
住所Hardstrasse 201
P.O. Box
CH-8037 Zurich
Switzerland
電話番号+41 58 426 6000
WebサイトFUNDS.GAM.COM