GAM Precious Metals - Physic
JBGOCX:SW
SIX Swiss Ex
1,211.80
CHF
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 0:30 JST 2018/06/15
始値
1,211.80
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
1,211.80 - 1,211.80
出来高
0
前日終値
1,211.80
52週レンジ
1,162.69 - 1,289.88
1年トータルリターン
-0.27%
始値
1,211.80
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
1,211.80 - 1,211.80
出来高
0
前日終値
1,211.80
52週レンジ
1,162.69 - 1,289.88
1年トータルリターン
-1.42%
年初来リターン
-1.68%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1,210.7
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
1.847
設定日
10/24/2008
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
0.09%
乖離率52週平均値
0.08%
ファンドマネージャ
MARCEL WEIDINGER
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.32%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-2.79%
3年トータルリターン
0.02%
5年トータルリターン
-3.85%
企業概要
GAM Precious Metals - Physical Gold is an ETF incorporated in Switzerland. The Fund invests only in physically allocated gold, primarily in standard 12.5kg or 400 ounce bars. The gold is stored in high-security vault in Switzerland. Other gold exposure, i.e. derivatives etc. is not allowed. CHF, EUR and GBP share classes feature currency hedging against the USD.
住所Hardstrasse 201
P.O. Box
CH-8037 Zurich
Switzerland
電話番号+41 58 426 6000
WebサイトFUNDS.GAM.COM