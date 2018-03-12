GAM Precious Metals - Physic
JBGOCA:SW
SIX Swiss Ex
1,238.20
CHF
5.00
0.40%
更新日時 23:30 JST 2018/03/12
始値
1,242.40
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
1,238.20 - 1,242.40
出来高
64
前日終値
1,243.20
52週レンジ
1,158.10 - 1,295.00
1年トータルリターン
6.26%
年初来リターン
0.26%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
1,241.75
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 03/08/2018)
1.939
設定日
10/24/2008
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-0.04%
乖離率52週平均値
0.05%
ファンドマネージャ
MARCEL WEIDINGER
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.40%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
5.00%
3年トータルリターン
1.04%
5年トータルリターン
-5.89%
企業概要
GAM Precious Metals - Physical Gold is an ETF incorporated in Switzerland. The Fund invests only in physically allocated gold, primarily in standard 12.5kg or 400 ounce bars. The gold is stored in high-security vault in Switzerland. Other gold exposure, i.e. derivatives etc. is not allowed. CHF, EUR and GBP share classes feature currency hedging against the USD.
