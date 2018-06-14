GAM Precious Metals - Physic

JBGOCA:IX
Cboe CXE EU
1,199.40
CHF
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 0:30 JST 2018/06/15
始値
1,199.40
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
1,199.40 - 1,199.40
出来高
0
前日終値
1,199.40
52週レンジ
1,199.40 - 1,199.40
1年トータルリターン
0.00%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
始値
1,199.40
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
1,199.40 - 1,199.40
出来高
0
前日終値
1,199.40
52週レンジ
1,199.40 - 1,199.40
1年トータルリターン
0.00%
年初来リターン
0.00%
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
1.847
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
MARCEL WEIDINGER
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
0.00%
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
GAM Precious Metals - Physical Gold is an ETF incorporated in Switzerland. The Fund invests only in physically allocated gold, primarily in standard 12.5kg or 400 ounce bars. The gold is stored in high-security vault in Switzerland. Other gold exposure, i.e. derivatives etc. is not allowed. CHF, EUR and GBP share classes feature currency hedging against the USD.
住所
Hardstrasse 201
P.O. Box
CH-8037 Zurich
Switzerland
電話番号
+41 58 426 6000
Webサイト
FUNDS.GAM.COM