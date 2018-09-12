Jam Multimercado FI Credito
JAMULTI:BZ
25.7698
BRL
0.0042
0.02%
更新日時 2018/09/12
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
24.3409 - 26.1067
1年トータルリターン
-0.34%
年初来リターン
4.81%
前日終値
25.7656
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/12/2018)
25.76981
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 09/12/2018)
57.855
設定日
01/24/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
IPRACTF:BZ
Itau Private Multimercado Cr
|492.94 千
|9.56 百万
|16.55
|
ACTFX15:BZ
Itau Private Active Fixa 15
|562.71 千
|9.14 百万
|15.83
|
ITRFLPZ:BZ
Itau Vertice Renda Fixa Cred
|330.61 千
|6.87 百万
|11.89
|
TOPDIII:BZ
Itau Top DI Ii RF Referencia
|476.54 千
|6.86 百万
|11.88
|
AO261506:COR
|6.08 千
|4.62 百万
|8.01
|
ITVRT15:BZ
Itau Vertice RF CP Active Fi
|200.00 千
|4.07 百万
|7.04
|
VERTIHP:BZ
Itau Hedge Plus Vertice Mult
|82.94 千
|2.18 百万
|3.77
|
SPXNIMF:BZ
SPXﾆﾐｯﾂ･ﾌｨｰﾀﾞｰFIQ FIﾏﾙﾁﾒﾙｶｰﾄ
|684.66 千
|2.02 百万
|3.50
|
ITAURFC:BZ
Itau Private Active Fixa 5 R
|77.57 千
|1.58 百万
|2.74
|
JGPSTRF:BZ
JGP Strategy Fundo de Invest
|5.69 千
|1.35 百万
|2.35
企業概要
Jam Multimercado FI Credito Privado is a closed-end exclusive fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund is exclusive and will invest in different types of equity securities, derivatives, fixed-income assets and other mutual funds.
住所Itau DTVM SA/Brazil
Pca Alfredo E. S. Aranha, 100
04344-902, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-5029-2206
Webサイトwww.itaucustodia.com.br