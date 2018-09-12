Jam Multimercado FI Credito

JAMULTI:BZ
25.7698
BRL
0.0042
0.02%
更新日時 2018/09/12
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
24.3409 - 26.1067
1年トータルリターン
-0.34%
年初来リターン
4.81%
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/12/2018)
25.76981
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 09/12/2018)
57.855
設定日
01/24/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
IPRACTF:BZ
Itau Private Multimercado Cr
492.94 千 9.56 百万 16.55
ACTFX15:BZ
Itau Private Active Fixa 15
562.71 千 9.14 百万 15.83
ITRFLPZ:BZ
Itau Vertice Renda Fixa Cred
330.61 千 6.87 百万 11.89
TOPDIII:BZ
Itau Top DI Ii RF Referencia
476.54 千 6.86 百万 11.88
AO261506:COR
6.08 千 4.62 百万 8.01
ITVRT15:BZ
Itau Vertice RF CP Active Fi
200.00 千 4.07 百万 7.04
VERTIHP:BZ
Itau Hedge Plus Vertice Mult
82.94 千 2.18 百万 3.77
SPXNIMF:BZ
SPXﾆﾐｯﾂ･ﾌｨｰﾀﾞｰFIQ FIﾏﾙﾁﾒﾙｶｰﾄ
684.66 千 2.02 百万 3.50
ITAURFC:BZ
Itau Private Active Fixa 5 R
77.57 千 1.58 百万 2.74
JGPSTRF:BZ
JGP Strategy Fundo de Invest
5.69 千 1.35 百万 2.35
企業概要
Jam Multimercado FI Credito Privado is a closed-end exclusive fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund is exclusive and will invest in different types of equity securities, derivatives, fixed-income assets and other mutual funds.
住所
Itau DTVM SA/Brazil
Pca Alfredo E. S. Aranha, 100
04344-902, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号
55-11-5029-2206
Webサイト
www.itaucustodia.com.br