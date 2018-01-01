Jagercor Energy Corp
JAMTF:US
OTC US
USD
出来高
0
前日終値
0.02
52週レンジ
0.00 - 0.04
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (CAD) (TTM)
-
時価総額 (USD)
-
発行済株式数 (百万)
94.548
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
エネルギー
業種
Oil, Gas & Coal
産業サブグループ
Exploration & Production
企業概要
Jagercor Energy Corp is an exploration company. The Company focuses on acquiring and developing oil and gas properties in South America, with particular focus in the near term, energy concessions in Argentina.
住所PO Box 49290
1000 ₣ 1/64 5/16 595 Burrard Street
Vancouver, BC V7X1S8
Canada
電話番号1-778-806-5100
Webサイトwww.jagerenergy.com