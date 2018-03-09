Active Multi-Strategy UCITS
JAMAMST:FH
100.82
EUR
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
98.78 - 102.44
1年トータルリターン
1.64%
年初来リターン
-0.45%
前日終値
100.82
ファンド分類
Multi Strategy
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
100.8199
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 05/31/2016)
6.219
設定日
04/13/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
JANI LAITINEN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Active Multi-Strategy UCITS Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Finland. The Fund's objective is Absolute Return in medium to long term. The Fund invests mainly into other funds in the alternatives universe. The Fund may invest into Mutual Funds and collective investment schemes, equities, bonds and money market instruments.
住所Etelaesplanadi 22 A
FIN-00130 Helsinki
Finland
電話番号+358-201-558-614