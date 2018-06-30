John Hancock Funds II - Alte
JALTX:US
NASDAQ GM
Pending Listing
USD
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Multi Strategy (FOHF)
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 08/31/2018)
683.277
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ROBERT MICHAEL BOYDA / NATHAN THOOFT
定額申込手数料
2.50%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.25%
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JMBNX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Shor
|9.19 百万
|86.61 百万
|12.30
|
JHSEX:US
ｼﾞｮﾝ･ﾊﾝｺｯｸ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞII-ｽﾄﾗﾃｼﾞｯｸ･
|8.33 百万
|86.26 百万
|12.25
|
JHAIX:US
ｼﾞｮﾝ･ﾊﾝｺｯｸ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞⅡ-ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｱ
|8.28 百万
|83.93 百万
|11.92
|
JTRIX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Redw
|6.98 百万
|77.22 百万
|10.96
|
JCUNX:US
ｼﾞｮﾝ･ﾊﾝｺｯｸ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞII-ｱﾌﾞｿﾙｰﾄ･ﾘ
|6.34 百万
|57.11 百万
|8.11
|
JSFDX:US
John Hancock Seaport Long/Sh
|4.60 百万
|52.60 百万
|7.47
|
ARBNX:US
ｱｰﾋﾞﾄﾗｰｼﾞ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|2.99 百万
|39.05 百万
|5.54
|
JEEIX:US
John Hancock Enduring Assets
|2.55 百万
|30.27 百万
|4.30
|
TMGLX:US
ﾀｯﾁｽﾄｰﾝ･ﾏｰｼﾞｬｰ･ｱｰﾋﾞﾄﾗｰｼﾞ･ﾌｧﾝ
|2.77 百万
|29.47 百万
|4.18
|
JTCNX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Tech
|1.99 百万
|25.97 百万
|3.69
企業概要
John Hancock Funds II - Alternative Asset Allocation Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks long-term growth of capital by investing in its assets among other funds in the John Hancock Funds complex and other investment companies.
住所John Hancock Funds
101 Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02199-7603
電話番号1-800-225-5291
Webサイトwww.jhinvestments.com