John Hancock Funds II Multim

JALGX:US
NASDAQ GM
16.60
USD
0.03
0.18%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
15.77 - 17.09
1年トータルリターン
7.45%
年初来リターン
2.72%
前日終値
16.57
ファンド分類
Aggressive Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
16.6
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 08/31/2018)
12.282
設定日
10/18/2005
直近配当額 ( 12/27/2017)
0.40353
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.43%
ファンドマネージャ
JEFF GIVEN / ROBERT MICHAEL BOYDA
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
1.00%
手数料
0.30%
信託報酬額
0.10%
経費率
1.35%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
JHAIX:US
ｼﾞｮﾝ･ﾊﾝｺｯｸ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞⅡ-ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｱ
89.38 百万 984.36 百万 8.10
JHF2SEA:US
JHF II Strategic EQ Alloc Fu
56.62 百万 696.40 百万 5.73
JMVNX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Mid
31.90 百万 536.22 百万 4.41
JCAVX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Capi
45.34 百万 530.93 百万 4.37
1245626D:US
John Hancock Funds II - Equi
25.99 百万 523.72 百万 4.31
JHMSX:US
John Hancock Funds II - Mid
17.99 百万 437.41 百万 3.60
JDVNX:US
ｼﾞｮﾝ･ﾊﾝｺｯｸ-ﾃﾞｨｼﾌﾟﾘﾝﾄﾞ･ﾊﾞﾘｭｰ
18.90 百万 404.38 百万 3.33
1506805D:US
John Hancock Funds II - Blue
8.33 百万 337.16 百万 2.77
JSGAX:US
John Hancock Funds III - Str
17.57 百万 335.13 百万 2.76
0757559D:US
John Hancock Investment Trus
31.50 百万 334.86 百万 2.76
企業概要
John Hancock Funds II - Multimanager Lifestyle Growth Portfolio is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks growth of capital with current income as a secondary objective by investing 80% of its assets in underlying funds which invest primarily in equity securities and approximately 20% in underlying funds which invest primarily in fixed-income securities.
住所
John Hancock Funds
101 Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02199-7603
電話番号
1-800-225-5291
Webサイト
www.jhinvestments.com