Jal FI Multimercado Credito
JALFIM:BZ
58.12
BRL
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.58 - 58.38
1年トータルリターン
9,350.04%
年初来リターン
9,669.90%
前日終値
58.12
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
58.11701
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/12/2018)
105.810
設定日
04/11/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
FIMULT1:BZ
FI Multimercado Credito Priv
|1.15 百万
|108.03 百万
|99.75
|
VINCIRD:BZ
FI Vinci Renda Fixa Credito
|1.23 千
|271.95 千
|0.25
|
FIBRLRE:BZ
FI Renda Fixa BRL Referencia
|5.00
|9.80 千
|0.01
企業概要
Jal FIM CP IE is a close-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. This fund will focus its investments in a variety of assets.
住所Vinci Gestao de Patrimonio Ltda/Braz
Av. Ataulfo de Paiva, no 153
5o e 6o andares
Leblon, Rio de Janeiro, RJ
Brazil
電話番号-
Webサイト
-