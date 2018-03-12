John Hancock Funds II - Mult
JALAX:US
NASDAQ GM
17.18
USD
0.02
0.12%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
14.51 - 17.72
1年トータルリターン
20.42%
年初来リターン
4.00%
前日終値
17.16
52週レンジ
14.51 - 17.72
1年トータルリターン
20.88%
年初来リターン
4.00%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Aggressive Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
17.18
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 02/28/2018)
4.256
設定日
10/18/2005
直近配当額 ( 12/27/2017)
0.09349
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.25%
ファンドマネージャ
ROBERT MICHAEL BOYDA / NATHAN THOOFT
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.30%
信託報酬額
0.08%
経費率
1.41%
企業概要
John Hancock Funds II - Multimanager Lifestyle Aggressive Portfolio is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks long-term growth of capital by invests approximately 100% of its assets in underlying funds which invest primarily in equity securities.
住所John Hancock Funds
101 Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02199-7603
電話番号1-800-225-5291
Webサイトwww.jhinvestments.com