JPMorgan SmartRetirement 206

JAKZX:US
NASDAQ GM
18.22
USD
0.02
0.11%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
17.15 - 19.19
1年トータルリターン
7.05%
年初来リターン
1.37%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
18.20
52週レンジ
17.15 - 19.19
1年トータルリターン
7.30%
年初来リターン
1.37%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Target over 2055
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
18.22
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
93.984
設定日
08/31/2016
直近配当額 ( 06/29/2018)
0.0136
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.07%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.50%
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
0.70%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
JDEUX:US
JPMorgan US Research Enhance
276.68 千 7.90 百万 10.54
JIFFX:US
JPMorgan International Advan
298.51 千 6.45 百万 8.61
JNEMX:US
JPMorgan International Equit
370.01 千 6.45 百万 8.60
JEIQX:US
JPMorgan International Resea
346.17 千 6.35 百万 8.47
JUEMX:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ米国株式ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
382.96 千 6.34 百万 8.46
JGVVX:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ｸﾞﾛｰｽ･ｱﾄﾞﾊﾞﾝﾃｰｼﾞ･ﾌｧﾝ
221.57 千 5.07 百万 6.76
JIAPX:US
JPMorgan Intrepid America Fu
116.01 千 4.81 百万 6.41
JVAYX:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾊﾞﾘｭｰ･ｱﾄﾞﾊﾞﾝﾃｰｼﾞﾌｧﾝﾄ
126.76 千 4.51 百万 6.02
JPINX:US
JPMorgan Realty Income Fund
293.05 千 3.86 百万 5.14
JCBUX:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ｺｱ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
308.69 千 3.48 百万 4.64
企業概要
JPMorgan SmartRetirement 2060 Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund aims to provide total return with a shift to current income and some capital appreciation over time as the Fund approaches and passes the target retirement date. The Fund is a "fund of funds" that invests its assets in a combination of equity, fixed income and short-term mutual funds.
住所
JP Morgan Funds
270 Park Avenue
22nd Floor
New York, NY 10017
電話番号
1-800-480-4111
Webサイト
www.jpmorganfunds.com