JPMorgan SmartRetirement 206
JAKZX:US
NASDAQ GM
18.22
USD
0.02
0.11%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
17.15 - 19.19
1年トータルリターン
7.05%
年初来リターン
1.37%
前日終値
18.20
52週レンジ
17.15 - 19.19
1年トータルリターン
7.30%
年初来リターン
1.37%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Target over 2055
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
18.22
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
93.984
設定日
08/31/2016
直近配当額 ( 06/29/2018)
0.0136
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.07%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.50%
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
0.70%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JDEUX:US
JPMorgan US Research Enhance
|276.68 千
|7.90 百万
|10.54
|
JIFFX:US
JPMorgan International Advan
|298.51 千
|6.45 百万
|8.61
|
JNEMX:US
JPMorgan International Equit
|370.01 千
|6.45 百万
|8.60
|
JEIQX:US
JPMorgan International Resea
|346.17 千
|6.35 百万
|8.47
|
JUEMX:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ米国株式ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|382.96 千
|6.34 百万
|8.46
|
JGVVX:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ｸﾞﾛｰｽ･ｱﾄﾞﾊﾞﾝﾃｰｼﾞ･ﾌｧﾝ
|221.57 千
|5.07 百万
|6.76
|
JIAPX:US
JPMorgan Intrepid America Fu
|116.01 千
|4.81 百万
|6.41
|
JVAYX:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾊﾞﾘｭｰ･ｱﾄﾞﾊﾞﾝﾃｰｼﾞﾌｧﾝﾄ
|126.76 千
|4.51 百万
|6.02
|
JPINX:US
JPMorgan Realty Income Fund
|293.05 千
|3.86 百万
|5.14
|
JCBUX:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ｺｱ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|308.69 千
|3.48 百万
|4.64
企業概要
JPMorgan SmartRetirement 2060 Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund aims to provide total return with a shift to current income and some capital appreciation over time as the Fund approaches and passes the target retirement date. The Fund is a "fund of funds" that invests its assets in a combination of equity, fixed income and short-term mutual funds.
住所JP Morgan Funds
270 Park Avenue
22nd Floor
New York, NY 10017
電話番号1-800-480-4111
Webサイトwww.jpmorganfunds.com