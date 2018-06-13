JPMorgan SmartRetirement 206

JAKYX:US
NASDAQ GM
18.29
USD
0.07
0.38%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
16.46 - 19.24
1年トータルリターン
12.04%
年初来リターン
1.61%
前日終値
18.36
ファンド分類
Target over 2055
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
18.29
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
72.953
設定日
08/31/2016
直近配当額 ( 03/29/2018)
0.0296
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.16%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
0.00%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
JDEUX:US
JPMorgan US Research Enhance
235.99 千 6.56 百万 10.42
JNEMX:US
JPMorgan International Equit
299.03 千 5.47 百万 8.68
JIFFX:US
JPMorgan Intrepid Internatio
240.46 千 5.45 百万 8.65
JEIQX:US
JPMorgan International Resea
284.66 千 5.43 百万 8.61
JUEMX:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ米国株式ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
324.92 千 5.26 百万 8.34
JGVVX:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ｸﾞﾛｰｽ･ｱﾄﾞﾊﾞﾝﾃｰｼﾞ･ﾌｧﾝ
194.29 千 4.19 百万 6.65
JIAPX:US
JPMorgan Intrepid America Fu
97.23 千 3.94 百万 6.25
JVAYX:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾊﾞﾘｭｰ･ｱﾄﾞﾊﾞﾝﾃｰｼﾞﾌｧﾝﾄ
111.08 千 3.90 百万 6.19
JCBUX:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ｺｱ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
308.03 千 3.47 百万 5.50
JEMWX:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ新興国市場株式ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
98.78 千 2.88 百万 4.57
企業概要
JPMorgan SmartRetirement 2060 Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund aims to provide total return with a shift to current income and some capital appreciation over time as the Fund approaches and passes the target retirement date. The Fund is a "fund of funds" that invests its assets in a combination of equity, fixed income and short-term mutual funds.
住所
JP Morgan Funds
270 Park Avenue
22nd Floor
New York, NY 10017
電話番号
1-800-480-4111
Webサイト
www.jpmorganfunds.com