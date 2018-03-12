JPMorgan SmartRetirement 206

JAKQX:US
NASDAQ GM
18.47
USD
0.02
0.11%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
15.78 - 19.22
1年トータルリターン
18.29%
年初来リターン
2.50%
前日終値
18.45
ファンド分類
Target over 2055
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
18.47
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
46.749
設定日
09/12/2016
直近配当額 ( 12/29/2017)
0.2146
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.16%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
JDEUX:US
JPMorgan US Research Enhance
202.28 千 6.03 百万 15.25
JEIQX:US
JPMorgan International Resea
187.74 千 3.72 百万 9.40
JIFFX:US
JPMorgan Intrepid Internatio
156.46 千 3.71 百万 9.38
JNEMX:US
JPMorgan International Equit
189.78 千 3.70 百万 9.35
JUEMX:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ米国株式ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
192.91 千 3.34 百万 8.45
JGVVX:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ｸﾞﾛｰｽ･ｱﾄﾞﾊﾞﾝﾃｰｼﾞ･ﾌｧﾝ
118.22 千 2.63 百万 6.65
JEMWX:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ新興国市場株式ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
79.65 千 2.57 百万 6.51
JIAPX:US
JPMorgan Intrepid America Fu
60.55 千 2.57 百万 6.50
JVAYX:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾊﾞﾘｭｰ･ｱﾄﾞﾊﾞﾝﾃｰｼﾞﾌｧﾝﾄ
67.55 千 2.53 百万 6.40
JEEEX:US
JPMorgan Emerging Economies
133.72 千 2.16 百万 5.46
企業概要
JPMorgan SmartRetirement 2060 Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund aims to provide total return with a shift to current income and some capital appreciation over time as the Fund approaches and passes the target retirement date. The Fund is a "fund of funds" that invests its assets in a combination of equity, fixed income and short-term mutual funds.
住所
JP Morgan Funds
270 Park Avenue
22nd Floor
New York, NY 10017
電話番号
1-800-480-4111
Webサイト
www.jpmorganfunds.com