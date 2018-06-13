JPMorgan SmartRetirement 206
JAKPX:US
NASDAQ GM
18.24
USD
0.06
0.33%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
16.44 - 19.20
1年トータルリターン
11.47%
年初来リターン
1.38%
前日終値
18.30
ファンド分類
Target over 2055
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
18.24
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
72.953
設定日
09/12/2016
直近配当額 ( 03/29/2018)
0.008
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.04%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.25%
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
0.50%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JDEUX:US
JPMorgan US Research Enhance
|235.99 千
|6.56 百万
|10.42
|
JNEMX:US
JPMorgan International Equit
|299.03 千
|5.47 百万
|8.68
|
JIFFX:US
JPMorgan Intrepid Internatio
|240.46 千
|5.45 百万
|8.65
|
JEIQX:US
JPMorgan International Resea
|284.66 千
|5.43 百万
|8.61
|
JUEMX:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ米国株式ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|324.92 千
|5.26 百万
|8.34
|
JGVVX:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ｸﾞﾛｰｽ･ｱﾄﾞﾊﾞﾝﾃｰｼﾞ･ﾌｧﾝ
|194.29 千
|4.19 百万
|6.65
|
JIAPX:US
JPMorgan Intrepid America Fu
|97.23 千
|3.94 百万
|6.25
|
JVAYX:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾊﾞﾘｭｰ･ｱﾄﾞﾊﾞﾝﾃｰｼﾞﾌｧﾝﾄ
|111.08 千
|3.90 百万
|6.19
|
JCBUX:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ｺｱ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|308.03 千
|3.47 百万
|5.50
|
JEMWX:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ新興国市場株式ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|98.78 千
|2.88 百万
|4.57
企業概要
JPMorgan SmartRetirement 2060 Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund aims to provide total return with a shift to current income and some capital appreciation over time as the Fund approaches and passes the target retirement date. The Fund is a "fund of funds" that invests its assets in a combination of equity, fixed income and short-term mutual funds.
住所JP Morgan Funds
270 Park Avenue
22nd Floor
New York, NY 10017
電話番号1-800-480-4111
Webサイトwww.jpmorganfunds.com