JPMorgan SmartRetirement 206
JAKIX:US
NASDAQ GM
18.47
USD
0.02
0.11%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
15.77 - 19.22
1年トータルリターン
18.44%
年初来リターン
2.55%
前日終値
18.45
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
18.47
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
46.749
設定日
08/31/2016
直近配当額 ( 12/29/2017)
0.2214
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.20%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JDEUX:US
JPMorgan US Research Enhance
|202.28 千
|6.03 百万
|15.25
|
JEIQX:US
JPMorgan International Resea
|187.74 千
|3.72 百万
|9.40
|
JIFFX:US
JPMorgan Intrepid Internatio
|156.46 千
|3.71 百万
|9.38
|
JNEMX:US
JPMorgan International Equit
|189.78 千
|3.70 百万
|9.35
|
JUEMX:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ米国株式ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|192.91 千
|3.34 百万
|8.45
|
JGVVX:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ｸﾞﾛｰｽ･ｱﾄﾞﾊﾞﾝﾃｰｼﾞ･ﾌｧﾝ
|118.22 千
|2.63 百万
|6.65
|
JEMWX:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ新興国市場株式ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|79.65 千
|2.57 百万
|6.51
|
JIAPX:US
JPMorgan Intrepid America Fu
|60.55 千
|2.57 百万
|6.50
|
JVAYX:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾊﾞﾘｭｰ･ｱﾄﾞﾊﾞﾝﾃｰｼﾞﾌｧﾝﾄ
|67.55 千
|2.53 百万
|6.40
|
JEEEX:US
JPMorgan Emerging Economies
|133.72 千
|2.16 百万
|5.46
企業概要
JPMorgan SmartRetirement 2060 Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund aims to provide total return with a shift to current income and some capital appreciation over time as the Fund approaches and passes the target retirement date. The Fund is a "fund of funds" that invests its assets in a combination of equity, fixed income and short-term mutual funds.
住所JP Morgan Funds
270 Park Avenue
22nd Floor
New York, NY 10017
電話番号1-800-480-4111
Webサイトwww.jpmorganfunds.com