Jaiz Bank PLC
JAIZBANK:NL
Lagos
0.53
NGN
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/14
始値
0.53
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
0.50 - 0.54
出来高
946,500
前日終値
0.53
52週レンジ
0.45 - 1.29
1年トータルリターン
-24.29%
始値
0.53
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
0.50 - 0.54
出来高
946,500
前日終値
0.53
52週レンジ
0.45 - 1.29
1年トータルリターン
-24.29%
年初来リターン
-15.87%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (-) (TTM)
-
時価総額 (NGN)
-
発行済株式数
-
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Financials
業種
Specialty Finance
産業サブグループ
Islamic Banking
この銘柄に関するニュースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
この銘柄に関するプレスリリースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
企業概要
Jaiz Bank PLC provides Islamic banking products and services. The Bank offers services such as savings, current, salary, and kids savings accounts, as well as working capital, real estate, personal, medical, education, travel, and project finance. Jaiz Bank provides online banking, leasing, cards, and bonds and guarantee.
住所No 73 Ralph Shodeinde Street
Central Business District, P M
Garki Abuja
Nigeria
電話番号234-708-063-5500
Webサイトwww.jaizbankplc.com