CFO Inflacao FIC FI Renda Fi
JAFIFIR:BZ
2.96
BRL
0.01
0.32%
更新日時 2018/09/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
2.86 - 3.03
1年トータルリターン
2.40%
年初来リターン
2.21%
前日終値
2.95
ファンド分類
Inflation Protected
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/12/2018)
2.95692
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 09/12/2018)
273.794
設定日
11/07/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.34%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
CSHIPCA:BZ
Verde AM Vic Renda Fixa FIC
|60.96 百万
|155.68 百万
|56.59
|
F2034CP:BZ
Bnp Paribas Vic Inflacao FI
|40.62 百万
|103.99 百万
|37.80
|
EC326731:COR
|1.73 千
|10.68 百万
|3.88
|
BRADIB5:BZ
Bradesco Institucional FIC F
|1.33 百万
|3.01 百万
|1.09
企業概要
CFO Inflacao FIC FI Renda Fixa is an open-end Fund of Funds incorporated in Brazil. The objective of the Fund is to have capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in other fixed-income mutual funds.
住所CFO Administracao de Recursos
Av. Pres. Juscelino Kubitschek, 1830
Torre 3, 10 andar
Sao Paulo - SP 04543-900
Brazil
電話番号55-11-2161-2400
Webサイト
-