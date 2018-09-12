JABCAP Lux - European Credit
JAEUCPE:LX
101.58
EUR
更新日時 2018/09/12
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
101.58 - 103.72
1年トータルリターン
0.06%
年初来リターン
-0.27%
52週レンジ
101.58 - 103.72
1年トータルリターン
0.63%
年初来リターン
-0.27%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
European Region
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/12/2018)
101.5841
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/29/2018)
35.742
設定日
02/16/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AM393178:COR
|7.80 千
|7.81 百万
|28.40
|
EK709519:COR
|1.50 千
|1.56 百万
|5.69
|
EK327608:COR
|1.00 千
|1.00 百万
|3.64
|
UV366263:COR
|1.00 千
|953.76 千
|3.47
|
AL854310:COR
|1.00 千
|887.50 千
|3.23
|
EK362471:COR
|1.00 千
|886.42 千
|3.22
|
AN263161:COR
|750.00
|885.95 千
|3.22
|
EK344396:COR
|750.00
|865.56 千
|3.15
|
EK811909:COR
|1.00 千
|865.33 千
|3.15
|
EK164175:COR
|1.00 千
|807.37 千
|2.94
企業概要
JABCAP (LUX) - European Credit Opportunities is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to produce consistent absolute returns with low volatility and risk in all market conditions, regardless of the direction of interest rates or default rates. The Fund invests in credit instruments issued by European corporations, institutions and governments.
住所Jabre Capital Partners SA
1 Rue des Moulins
1204 Geneva
Switzerland
電話番号41-22-556-2200 Tel
Webサイトwww.jabcap.com